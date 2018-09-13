SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) - A basketball coach who worked at several Southern California high schools has been arrested on suspicion of molesting eight children he coached.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Jeremy Haggerty was arrested Thursday for allegedly molesting the children while working in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Investigators say the incidents date back to 2008 and there may be other alleged victims.

Haggerty remains jailed. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.