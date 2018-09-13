LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities in Las Vegas were looking Thursday for two men, including a gunman, seen on store security video firing a handgun outside a smoke shop in a case that police said wounded a 7-year-old girl in a vehicle with her family.

The girl was hospitalized with a wound to her back and expected to recover, police Officer Jacinto Rivera said.

The girl’s mother, a male driver and the girl’s 4-year-old brother also were in the car but weren’t hit by gunfire, police said.

No arrests were immediately made following the shooting Wednesday evening outside a store in a strip mall a few blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Police said the male driver of the car was leaving the business when he argued with the suspects.

The video posted to the internet shows the shooter pulling a handgun from a backpack and firing three shots before running away, and a man who appears to be with him at the door of the store.

The gunman used his left hand to fire the silver-colored handgun. Police said he had a tattoo on his right forearm.

Officers nearby heard the gunshots and arrived moments later. But police said the shooter and the man with him had fled toward a nearby apartment complex.





