Congress is shutting down early this week in an effort to let lawmakers from the southeast get back home to deal with Hurricane Florence.

Senators closed up shop Wednesday evening, while House lawmakers plan to finish up Thursday afternoon, canceling plans to be in session Friday.

In the House that means speeding a vote on the first of the year’s spending bills, but putting off action on a series of lower-priority items.

Senators already approved the same spending bill Wednesday, but put off action until next week on a package of bills meant to address the opioid epidemic.





