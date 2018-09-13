GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - An Atlanta man convicted of sabotaging a national computer program housed on servers at an Army base in North Carolina must pay the federal government $1.5 million in restitution.

Citing a U.S. Attorney’s Office release, WRAL-TV reports 49-year-old Mittesh Das was also sentenced Tuesday to two years in federal prison on the charge of knowingly transmitting malicious code with the intent to cause damage to a U.S. Army computer used in furtherance of national security.

In November 2014, a Fort Bragg-based program handling pay and personnel actions for nearly 200,000 reservists began experiencing problems. Troubleshooting found suspicious code. Investigators determined Das installed malware after the Army gave a new contractor oversight.

The Army spent more than $2.5 million to remove the malware, restore lost information and conduct a thorough check.

Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com





