PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Two men convicted of murder in Maine are appealing their cases with the state’s high court.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments Wednesday for both 41-year-old Robert Burton and 38-year-old Anthony Lord.

Burton killed his ex-girlfriend in June 2015 and led police on the longest manhunt in state history. Lord killed two people, including his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, and injured four others in a rampage in July 2015.

Burton argues prosecutors should not have told the jury about his previous convictions and his attorney’s questions should have been included on forms for potential jurors.

Lord’s attorney says his client did not qualify for two concurrent life sentences because of the nature of the murders.

It is unclear when the justices will rule on either case.





