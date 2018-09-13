LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities have identified the single victim of a shooting this week at a high school in North Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim as 18-year-old Dalvin Brown.

Authorities say Brown died of a gunshot wound to the chest. His death was ruled a homicide.

Brown was a student at Canyon Springs High School. Police in North Las Vegas have said he had an altercation with a person before he was shot Tuesday afternoon on the edge of the school’s baseball field.

Authorities say they have not identified the suspect, who fled before officers arrived.

Police say no motive has been determined but believe the attack was not random.

The Clark County School District on Wednesday announced it is creating a school safety advisory committee.





