New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says his son ran into bureaucratic trouble at a polling site and wasn’t able to cast his ballot by machine in the state’s primary.

The Democrat said it happened Thursday at a polling station near Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s official residence.

He says his son, Dante, brought a card showing he was registered as a Democrat but was told his name wasn’t on a list so he had to vote by affidavit ballot.

Those votes do still get counted.

The mayor is a critic of the city’s board of elections. He says the episode is proof the “system is broken.”

The elections board responded with a tweet, saying that Dante de Blasio was not removed from the rolls and that his name was in polling site records.





