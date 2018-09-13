The Democratic National Committee has announced the formation of “Team Blue,” described as a “deployment project” to mobilize campaign volunteers as the midterms elections close in.

“There are doors to knock, calls to make, texts to send, candidates to support, and campaigns to win,” the organizers advise.

Those loyal to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders are high on the list of recruits. Most of them have practical campaign experience.

Among the many partners involved in the get-out-the-vote push: the Obama Alumni Association, Hillary Alumni Group and Bernie Alumni. The three are well organized, active interest groups; the Obama branch — where the motto is “connect, engage, mobilize” — has branches in 20 states.

“Hillary alumni know first-hand that every vote matters,” declares Meredith Shepherd, a Hillary alumnus herself, and an organizer of the Women’s March.

Meanwhile, the coalition is targeting “The Last Weekend” before the Nov. 6 polls open, an initiative by some 40 grassroots progressive organizations — among them Swing Left, Flippable and MobilizeAmerica.





