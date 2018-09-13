President Trump denied Thursday that nearly 3,000 people died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and accused Democrats of trying to “make me look as bad as possible” by increasing the death toll months after the fact.
He argued that the thousands who died were counted after “a long time” after two hurricanes crashed into the islands.
In August, the official death toll rose from 64 to 2,975. That number more than doubled a previous estimate of 1,437 that the Puerto Rican government sent to Congress.
The nearly 3,000 deaths were found by analysts from George Washington University commissioned to investigate the extent of death resulting from Hurricane Maria. They did so by comparing the number of deaths from September and February 2018 to an estimate based on historical patterns since 2010.
Hurricane Maria was deadlier than Hurricane Katrina.
