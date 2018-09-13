President Trump pushed back at Jamie Dimon Thursday, after the JPMorgan Chase CEO insulted Mr. Trump’s business skills and intelligence at a New York event.

Mr. Trump said Mr. Dimon didn’t have the “aptitude or ‘smarts’ ” to run for president. The president then touted his own economic policy and claimed it made other bankers “look much smarter than they are.”

The problem with banker Jamie Dimon running for President is that he doesn’t have the aptitude or “smarts” & is a poor public speaker & nervous mess - otherwise he is wonderful. I’ve made a lot of bankers, and others, look much smarter than they are with my great economic policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

“I think I could beat Trump,” Mr. Dimon said, according to CNBC. “I’m as tough as he is, I’m smarter than he is. I would be fine. He could punch me all he wants, it wouldn’t work with me. I’d fight right back.”

Mr. Dimon described himself as “part of the elite” who worked for his success, unlike Mr. Trump’s whose success was “a gift from daddy.”

Mr. Dimon later walked back his comments in a statement.

“I shouldn’t have said it,” he said, “I’m not running for President. Proves I wouldn’t make a good politician.”





