President Trump said Thursday that new text message between former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page about leaks in the run-up to the Russia collusion probe were a “disaster and embarrassment.”

“More text messages between former FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are a disaster and embarrassment to the FBI & DOJ. This should never have happened but we are learning more and more by the hour,” tweeted Mr. Trump.

In newly released text messages between the two, they said others were “leaking like mad” as the Trump-Russia probe gained traction.

Mr. Trump tweeted: ” ‘Others were leaking like mad’ in order to get the President!”

Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page were romantically involved and exchanged text messages about their disdain for Mr. Trump and plans to stop him.

The also texted each other about a “leak strategy.” Mr. Trump’s supporters say it referred to an anti-Trump plot, but Democrats defending the couple said it was an anti-leak strategy.

In another tweet, Mr. Trump quoted Gregg Jarrett, a Fox News legal analyst and author of the book “The Russia Hoax.”

“It is a cesspool of corruption, and the people who did this need to be brought to justice,” Mr. Trump quoted Mr. Jarrett.

