SALT LAKE CITY — Elizabeth Smart said Thursday she is urging authorities to reconsider the planned release of one of her kidnappers, calling Wanda Barzee a danger to her and the community.

“I think she is a threat to any vulnerable person in our community,” Smart said at a press conference in Salt Lake City.

Barzee pleaded guilty to helping a former street preacher kidnap Smart in 2002 and keep her captive for nine months before the girl was found and rescued.

Smart was abducted from her Salt Lake City bedroom at knifepoint by street preacher Brian David Mitchell, who came in through an open kitchen window. The kidnapping triggered waves of fear around the country.

Attorney Scott Williams has said Barzee has been diagnosed with several mental illnesses, but he’s not concerned about her being a danger to the community.

Mitchell is serving a life sentence.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.