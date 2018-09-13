PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former Tennessee constable has been given 10 years behind bars for conspiring to distribute oxycodone pills.

News outlets report Bobby Roy Justice was sentenced Monday in Kentucky. He was also ordered to pay a $60,000 fine.

Justice had been charged with possessing drugs and conspiring to sell pain pills between 2009 and August 2014. A federal investigation revealed that Justice imported more than 90,000 oxycodone pills in the Pike County, Kentucky, area for distribution from suppliers in Florida.

During one of the trips, Kentucky State Police found him in possession of hundreds of pills and a firearm. Prosecutors say Justice used others to distribute pills on his behalf.

Justice had been serving as a constable in Dandridge, Tennessee, before his indictment. He has since resigned from that post.





