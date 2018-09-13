TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Pima County authorities say a federal agent has shot a man in Avra Valley while serving a search warrant.

County Sheriff’s officials say the shooting occurred Thursday morning and the search warrant involved alleged violations of firearms and explosives laws.

They say an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives shot 65-year-old Christopher Snow, who was transported to a Tucson-area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The ATF agent involved wasn’t injured.

Sheriff’s officials say they have taken over the investigation.





