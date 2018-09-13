Several Fox News Channel chyrons during a segment Thursday evening called Michael Avenatti a “creepy porn lawyer.”
The caption, “creepy porn lawyer toying with 2020 run” was captured by reporters and posted during Mr. Avenatti’s appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”
Mr. Avenatti, who has said he is considering running for political office including against President Trump, first came to the public eye as the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels.
Other chyrons screen-grabbed during the show and posted by Buzzfeed reporter Chris Geidner, read “Tucker takes on creepy porn lawyer,” “Stormy’s lawyer as creepy porn president,” and “CPL finally agrees to interview with Tucker.”
Mr. Avenatti did not appreciate the labeling.
“Yes. After he told me that he was not going to engage in ‘name calling,’” Mr. Avenatti wrote on Twitter, white quoting an image of the screen posted by Yashar Ali of the HuffPost.
“This is why so many people correctly conclude that @TuckerCarlson is a liar, just like Trump,” Mr. Avenatti concluded.
In a later tweet, Mr. Avenatti resorted to some name-calling himself.
“Disgraceful. Garbage host. Garbage network,” he wrote.
