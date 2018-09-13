PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A grand jury in Oregon has found that two campus security officers at Portland State University were acting in self-defense when they fatally shot a black man outside a bar.
Multnomah County prosecutors said Thursday that the grand jury found PSU officers James Dewey and Shawn McKenzie should not face criminal charges.
Jason Washington, a 45-year-old Navy veteran, was killed in the June 29 incident in downtown Portland.
A witness who captured on video the moments leading up to the shooting says Washington was trying to break up a fight when a gun fell out of his pocket.
He was shot seconds later after someone shouted, “Gun!”
Washington had a valid license to carry a concealed weapon.
The shooting renewed protests over the university’s 2015 decision to arm its police.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.