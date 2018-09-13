PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A grand jury in Oregon has found that two campus security officers at Portland State University were acting in self-defense when they fatally shot a black man outside a bar.

Multnomah County prosecutors said Thursday that the grand jury found PSU officers James Dewey and Shawn McKenzie should not face criminal charges.

Jason Washington, a 45-year-old Navy veteran, was killed in the June 29 incident in downtown Portland.

A witness who captured on video the moments leading up to the shooting says Washington was trying to break up a fight when a gun fell out of his pocket.

He was shot seconds later after someone shouted, “Gun!”

Washington had a valid license to carry a concealed weapon.

The shooting renewed protests over the university’s 2015 decision to arm its police.





