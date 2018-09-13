GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) - A grand jury has indicted three former civilian employees of a northern Indiana sheriff’s office who allegedly were compensated for work they didn’t perform.

The Elkhart County sheriff last September told Indiana State Police that at least 2,500 hours of work and about $45,000 in compensation had been falsely claimed and paid between 2014 and 2017. Susan Graves, Mary Letherman and Steven Mock were fired from their jobs with the sheriff’s department as allegations were investigated.

The Elkhart County prosecutor announced the indictments Wednesday following the grand jury’s review this week.

Graves, Letherman and Mock are charged with theft more than $750 and warrants were issued for their arrest. Court records posted for the case don’t yet list whether they have lawyers.





