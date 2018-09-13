COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Authorities and witnesses say an Iraqi refugee accused of critically wounding a Colorado Springs police officer had been drinking and became confrontational before the shooting.

They testified about the behavior of 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, who was also wounded, during a court hearing Wednesday. A judge determined there was enough evidence to try him for attempted murder in the Aug. 2 shooting of Officer Cem Duzel, who is being treated at a rehabilitation hospital.

A woman who met Al Khammasi at a bar said she followed him in her car after he got kicked out an Uber. She said she heard several gunshots, saw him put a gun in his waistband and called 911.

The Gazette reported that Al Khammasi, who was in a wheelchair, was silent and motionless during the hearing.





