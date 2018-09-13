Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas last week mocked a Democratic lawmaker who claimed to be “Spartacus” by revealing confidential records during Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing.

In a clip released by CSPAN, Leonard Leo, vice president of the Federalist Society, questioned Justice Thomas during an event in Texas hosted by his organization about how to preserve the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and civil society.

“Honorable — if we could use that word about more people who are in public life, people who actually ask the questions at confirmation hearings instead of Spartacus,” Justice Thomas said, as the crowd laughed and cheered.

“If we could use the word honorable more often, think about the difference it will make,” he said, saying people must debate hard issues honestly instead of focusing on “scoring points or looking cute or being on TV.”

According to CSPAN, the event honored one of Justice Thomas’ former law clerks.

Sen. Cory Booker, New Jersey Democrat, claimed to be “Spartacus” last Thursday during Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing when he released documents to the public marked committee confidential, which were meant for senators’ eyes only.

Mr. Booker said he released the records in an act of civil disobedience to protest the way the confirmation process was being handled by Republicans.





