North Dakota Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer leads Sen. Heidi Heitkamp by four points in the race for her seat, according to a poll released this week.

Ms. Heitkamp is one of several Democrats up for re-election in a state where President Trump won overwhelmingly in 2016.

But Mr. Cramer, who has aligned himself with the president, leads her with likely voters 48 percent to 44 percent in a Fox News poll released Wednesday. Six percent of voters said they were undecided.

When all eligible voters who were interviewed are considered, Mr. Cramer’s lead increases slightly to five points.

The voters said health care, the economy and jobs as well as immigration are the top issues for them this November.

The poll was conducted Sept. 8-11 by telephone with 804 eligible voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.5 percent.





