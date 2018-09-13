GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A young woman who was sexually abused as a teenager during a mentor program at a fire department in western Michigan is suing the Boy Scouts of America and others involved in the case.

The lawsuit was filed last month in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids and WOOD-TV reported it seeks damages for gross negligence, but doesn’t specify an amount.

The lawsuit follows a criminal case where Clem Bell and Steven Drake, ex-firefighters in Kent County’s Cascade Township, pleaded guilty last year to promoting child sexually abusive activity and other charges. They met the girl as part of an Explorer program, which gives young people the chance to learn about potential careers.

MLive.com reports the Boys Scouts of America says Bell and Drake weren’t registered with the Explorer program.





