New York City Public Advocate Letitia James has won a four-way Democratic primary for attorney general in New York. The race was a competition over who could best use the office to antagonize President Donald Trump.

James would become the first black woman to hold statewide elected office in New York if she prevails in the general election.

The 59-year-old was an early favorite in the race after getting endorsements from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other top Democrats.

But the race tightened over the summer. James edged U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, law professor Zephyr Teachout and ex-Hillary Clinton adviser Leecia Eve.

James faces a little-known New York City attorney, Republican Keith Wofford, in November.

Democrat Eric Schneiderman resigned as attorney general in May amid allegations he physically abused women.





