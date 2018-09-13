BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man is accused of fraudulently obtaining 15 horses, and selling some in Louisiana and others out of state.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry says 30-year-old Jonramon Hatfield Vaughns of Port Allen has been arrested on two warrants on charges of horse theft.

One alleges he got seven horses in St. Landry Parish in March, selling two in Louisiana and taking the rest out of state.

The other alleges he fraudulently obtained eight horses in Evangeline Parish in April, selling them all out of state.

A news release Wednesday did not describe the alleged fraud. It says the horses from St. Landry Parish were valued at $4,000, and those from Evangeline Parish at $10,000.

It was not immediately clear whether Vaughns had an attorney who could comment.





