BOSTON (AP) - A Massachusetts man who shot at officers during a heroin bust has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

The U.S. attorney for Massachusetts says 25-year-old Oristel Soto-Peguero was sentenced Wednesday after his conviction on charges of drug possession and discharging a firearm.

Authorities say federal agents conducted a wiretap on Eddyberto Mejia-Ramos in 2015 and identified Soto-Peguero as his supplier of heroin.

Police officers tracked Soto-Peguero to his Taunton apartment and forced their way inside after no one answered.

Prosecutors say Soto-Peguero fired a shot through the door, but no one was struck.

Mejia-Ramos was sentenced to 90 months in prison in 2016, and another man inside the apartment was convicted in June.





