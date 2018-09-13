CARROLLTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say troopers have arrested a man wanted in Florida on murder charges.

Police said in a statement that 39-year-old McKinsie A. Lyons was arrested Wednesday evening at a gas station in a small community along the Ohio River about 60 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky. Authorities said he was wanted on a warrant out of Hillsborough County, Florida, in which a man and a pregnant woman were killed in January in a burglary turned homicide.

Police said they found him after receiving information about his possible location.

Lyons was arrested without incident and lodged in the Carroll County Detention Center.

Police didn’t release any further information.





