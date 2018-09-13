The challenges faced by President Trump during his campaign and presidency have been a primary driver of endless news media coverage, for better or worse. Mostly worse. An unsettling new culture seems to have sprung up now 20 months after Mr. Trump was inaugurated, fueled by the president’s tenacious persistence, negative press coverage, shrill outcry and much more. This unprecedented political phenomenon has fueled a new book by talk radio kingpin Michael Savage, and the title tells all: “Stop Mass Hysteria: America’s Insanity from the Salem Witch Trials to the Trump Witch Hunt.”

Mr. Savage does not mince words in his 26th book.

“Hatred is in the air. We are living in an age of hate, in which mental pollution is worse than air pollution. The most accessible and comprehensive of all unifying agents, hatred is spreading like a virus into all-too-willing hosts. It unifies knee-jerk liberals, no matter what their other differences. Hatred of conservatives, Trump, and his voters is just one of many cases of mass hysteria infecting American society today, but it is likely the most destructive,” the author writes in the very first paragraph.

“The left does not just hate President Trump. They hate this nation,” Mr. Savage later adds.

“This is my last political book, as far as I know,” Mr. Savage says in a video from his broadcast studio — and the author praises his readers for landing his last six books on the New York Times bestseller list — “with no exposure from the media to speak of.”

Even the book’s dedication page has a message: “This book is dedicated to the men and women of law enforcement who are on the front lines protecting the rest of us from the violent, radical, left-wing street criminals whose goal is to tear our society into pieces.”

Mr. Savage also has this proclamation for readers in his video: “I am highlighting the worst mass hysterias in this nation,” he says. “When this book gets in the stores, we’re going to be activated. The Savage army wants you.”

The book will be published Oct. 9 by Center Street, the Nashville-based conservative imprint of publishing giant Hachette Book Group — which includes such authors as House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Newt Gingrich and Kurt Schlichter in its stable.

“Since Donald Trump’s historic ascendance to the presidency, American politics have reached a boiling point. Social and economic issues, even national security, have become loud, violent flashpoints for political rivals in the government, in the media and on the streets. This collective derangement has a name: mass hysteria,” Center Street says in an advance message.

GALE FORCE: THE TRUMP HURRICANE MEDIA

As Inside the Beltway noted earlier this week, the press has used Hurricane Florence to criticize President Trump, either for his reaction to this weather event or his experiences with Hurricane Maria — which many journalists labeled “Trump’s Katrina. They will likely continue until the hurricane has dissipated days from now. In the meantime, a few headlines of note from the past 24 hours:

“Trump’s hurricane tweets show he can always go lower” (CNN); “Trump takes on Florence with ‘I alone can fix it’ attitude” (MSNBC); “Trevor Noah doesn’t think Trump is prepared for Hurricane Florence” (New York Times); “Is the left blaming Trump for Hurricane Florence?” (Yahoo News); “Yes, you can blame President Trump for Hurricane Florence” (The Washington Post); “Media batter Trump with storm criticism as Hurricane Florence looms” (Fox News); “Trump faces political risks as Hurricane Florence looms” (USA Today).

THE OBAMA EFFECT

Former President Barack Obama is a energetic political campaigner, and has just surfaced on the proverbial campaign trail, with more appearances in the future. Will it make a difference when the polls open in just over seven weeks?

Uh, maybe not.

“Democrats think former President Obama’s presence on the campaign trail is a boost for candidates in their party, but all voters aren’t as convinced,” notes a new Rasmussen Reports survey. Its results: 38 percent of likely U.S. voters say they are more likely to vote for a candidate for whom Mr. Obama campaigns, while 36 percent say they are less likely and a quarter say an Obama endorsement has “no impact on their vote.”

THE KRAUTHAMMER SCHOLARS

Fox News Channel has partnered with the National Merit Scholarship Program to establish the Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship, named for the late political analyst who was a contributor to the network from 2002 to his passing in 2018.

“Charles was a beloved member of the Fox News family, but more importantly, he was an incredible mentor and role model for millions of Americans across the country. We are proud to honor Charles, his legacy, impact and countless contributions with a new scholarship program enabling the next generation of thought leaders the opportunity and education they need to reach their dreams,” noted Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News.

Scholarships begin in 2020 and are intended for the children of Fox News employees. The award is $2,000 per college year for a maximum of four years.

POLL DU JOUR

• 70 percent of Americans are aware of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court; 81 percent of Republicans, 61 percent of independents and 73 percent of Democrats agree.

• 51 percent say Judge Kavanaugh is a conservative; 64 percent of Republicans, 40 percent of independents and 54 percent of Democrats agree

• 41 percent are unsure of their opinion of Judge Kavanaugh; 26 percent of Republicans, 52 percent of independents and 38 percent of Democrats agree.

• 31 percent have an unfavorable opinion of him; 8 percent of Republicans, 27 percent of independents and 55 percent of Democrats agree.

• 28 percent have a favorable opinion; 66 percent of Republicans, 21 percent of independents and 7 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 2-4.

