ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A panel of New Mexico judges has rejected a man’s appeal of his 2013 conviction in a sex trafficking case.

The New Mexico Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that Sharoski Jackson knowingly recruited, solicited, enticed, transported or obtained a minor for commercial sexual activity.

In a statement, Attorney General Hector Balderas praised the decision, saying people “who prey on vulnerable children” belong behind bars.

Jackson’s charges include human, promoting prostitution and contributing to the delinquency of a minor - all felonies.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.