SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico’s top elections administrator is going back to the drawing board to draft ballots for the upcoming midterm elections.

The Secretary of State’s Office had already started work on the ballots to include the option for straight-ticket voting before the New Mexico Supreme Court blocked the effort Wednesday.

The court found that Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver did not have the authority allow for the option, which would enable voters to select candidates from a particular party in all races by marking a single box.

Toulouse Oliver’s office is working with the vendor to reformat the ballots.

Spokesman Alex Curtas said Thursday the office will meet the Sept. 22 printing deadline to ensure ballots get to registered voters overseas, including members of the military. He said there’s no additional cost for reworking the ballots.





