BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A bipartisan legislative panel has adopted a policy regarding workplace and sexual harassment in North Dakota’s Capitol.

The Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee that includes Democratic and Republican floor leaders finalized the policy on Thursday.

The updated proposal includes a checklist for legislative leaders designated to field complaints. It also would require a 25-day deadline for investigations, although that could be extended up to 75 days in some cases.

The policy is for all forms of workplace harassment, including sexual harassment and harassment based on such things as race or religion.

Legislative leaders have said they aren’t aware of any sexual harassment allegations in the Capitol. But they decided late last year to update existing policy that bars harassment but provides no process for the formal reporting of complaints.





