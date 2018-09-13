CUMMING, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia sheriff’s office says deputies have shot a man who barricaded himself in a house and then confronted authorities with a shotgun and handgun following an hour-long negotiation.

News outlets report the man was taken to a hospital. His condition and identity weren’t immediately released. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to a report of men arguing in a street. It says responding deputies took one man into custody, but the other barricaded himself in a nearby home.

The sheriff’s office says the man would sporadically exit the home while armed and quickly retreat throughout the negotiation. It says he eventually confronted deputies while armed and was shot. It’s unclear how many times he was shot. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.





