KNOX, Maine (AP) - Authorities say a barn collapsed in a small Maine town, killing a man and injuring another.
Officials say it happened in the town of Knox at around 9:15 a.m. Thursday during demolition of the structure by contractors.
Reports said a few people were trapped. No one remained trapped by late Thursday morning. The scene remained active with multiple agencies responding.
Knox is a town of about 800 people in Waldo County.
