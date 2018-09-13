By - Associated Press - Thursday, September 13, 2018

KNOX, Maine (AP) - Authorities say a barn collapsed in a small Maine town, killing a man and injuring another.

Officials say it happened in the town of Knox at around 9:15 a.m. Thursday during demolition of the structure by contractors.

Reports said a few people were trapped. No one remained trapped by late Thursday morning. The scene remained active with multiple agencies responding.

Knox is a town of about 800 people in Waldo County.


