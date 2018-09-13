DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A coroner has identified the woman and her infant son who died in a southwest Ohio house fire.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office says 23-year-old Charonda Childs and 7-month-old Cassius Childs-Hunt were killed in the blaze early Thursday in Dayton.

Dayton Fire Chief Jeffery Payne says crews found flames coming from the attic area of the home. Firefighters entered the residence when neighbors said there might be people inside.

Childs and her son were taken to area hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

Payne said the home’s working smoke detectors were going off when firefighters arrived.

Fire officials are trying to contact a third person who lived at the home but wasn’t there during the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.





