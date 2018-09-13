LAS VEGAS (AP) - An Ohio man who was an internet voice during a Nevada ranching family standoff with federal agents in 2014 has been sentenced to time spent in federal custody for his guilty plea to a conspiracy charge.

Peter Santilli’s attorney, Chris Rasmussen, said Thursday that Santilli would return to Cincinnati and resume his journalism career following sentencing Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Rasmussen says his client spent about 14 months in custody following his arrest in early 2016.

Santilli’s guilty plea last year let him avoid standing trial with rancher Cliven Bundy, sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy, and co-defendant Ryan Payne.

The trial collapsed in January due to prosecutorial misconduct, with charges dismissed and the defendants set free.

Santilli hosted an internet talk show and said he was investigating why armed federal land managers were rounding up Bundy cattle.





