OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence of a woman who says she killed her husband in self-defense because of battered woman’s syndrome.

Thursday’s ruling rejected claims by 72-year-old Judith Nix of insufficient evidence, improper jury instructions, prosecutorial misconduct, ineffective assistance of counsel and that the sentence is excessive.

Nix was convicted of the March 2016 shooting death of 69-year-old Kenneth Nix.

Defense attorneys argued that Kenneth Nix’s physical and verbal abuse escalated and that he was shot while the two fought for control of a gun. Prosecutors say he was shot twice in the head while he slept.

Judith Nix is eligible for parole but would be 108-years-old before she would qualify for release.





