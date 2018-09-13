BANGOR, Maine (AP) - An Oregon man won’t have to serve any time in prison for sexually assaulting two boys under age 14 in the 1980s in Maine.

Sixty-nine-year-old Richard A. Bailey of West Lake, Oregon, pleaded no contest Wednesday under an agreement in which he’ll serve 18 years of probation.

The Bangor Daily News reports Superior Court Justice William Anderson declared the plea agreement to be “unsatisfactory” but ultimately accepted it.

Bailey, who was charged in April 2017 in Maine, said he accepted the plea deal because of ill health. The newspaper reported that one of the victims sobbed quietly as Bailey said “no contest” 40 times.

A prosecutor told the judge that neither victim - one of whom is serving a 45-year sentence for murder - wanted to testify at a trial.





