ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York say a 21-year-old man stabbed a 45-year-old man to death this summer.

Albany police say they arrested Khaa-Leel Allah Wednesday. He’s charged with second-degree murder. Officials say Allah fatally stabbed James Jones during a fight on July 25.

Witnesses say Jones was attacked by a man and a woman on a city street during the fight. The fight was later broken up but Jones was later stabbed multiple times by the man.

Jones was later found bleeding and taken to a city hospital where he died.

Allah has been remanded to the Albany County Jail. His lawyer, Trevor Hannigan, said Thursday he has no comment on the charges.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.