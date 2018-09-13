GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say a pregnant woman was seriously injured in a shooting and her unborn baby has died.

Greensboro Police said in a statement that officer responded to a report of a shooting early Thursday and found a woman with a single gunshot wound. Police say the woman was at taken to a hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Media outlets report that Capt. Nathaniel Davis says the woman was pregnant and her unborn child has died because of those injuries.

Davis says the woman was at a park with two friends when they saw a Dodge Charger drive past and someone inside fired shot, striking the woman.

Police say under state law the death of an unborn child is considered a homicide.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.