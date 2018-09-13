Pope Francis ordered an investigation into West Virginia Bishop Michael Bransfield, who resigned on Thursday.

The Pope appointed Archbishop William Edward Lori, who oversees the neighboring Archdiocese of Baltimore, to oversee Bishop Bransfield’s former diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

Archbishop Lori will also head the investigation into allegations that Bishop Bransfield sexually harassed adults.

“My primary concern is for the care and support of the priests and people of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston at this difficult time,” Archbishop Lori said in a statement.

“I further pledge to conduct a thorough investigation in search of the truth into the troubling allegations against Bishop Bransfield and to work closely with the clergy, religious and lay leaders of the diocese until the appointment of a new bishop.”

The archbishop will meet with members of his diocese on Thursday and Friday.

The announcement came after several bishops from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) met with the pope on Thursday about the sexual abuse revelations.

“We are grateful to the Holy Father for receiving us in audience,” USCCB President Cardinal DiNardo said in a statement, “We shared with Pope Francis our situation in the United States — how the Body of Christ is lacerated by the evil of sexual abuse. He listened very deeply from the heart.”





