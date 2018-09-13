RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Rapid City police have arrested a woman they say is responsible for a false gun threat that sent 18 officers to an elementary school.

Authorities allege the 29-year-old woman reported false information that prompted officials at Pinedale Elementary to put the school in lockdown status on Wednesday afternoon. The alleged motive wasn’t immediately clear.

The case has been forwarded to the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office for formal charges.





