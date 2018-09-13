BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) - A Maine school board member who’s accused of sexually assaulting a woman has taken a leave of absence.

Biddeford School Committee member Dennis Anglea announced his decision Tuesday during a board meeting. The 58-year-old says he doesn’t want to distract the Biddeford School Department.

A York County grand jury indicted Anglea last week on charges of aggravated assault, attempted gross sexual assault and domestic violence assault. Anglea has denied the allegations.

Police say a 47-year-old woman reported the alleged assault in April. Authorities say the woman told investigators Anglea took her clothes off and punched her after buying her drinks. According to police, the alleged victim and Anglea had previously had a sexual relationship.

Anglea’s attorney declined to comment on his client’s case.





