CHICAGO (AP) - A suburban Chicago police officer has been shot while conducting an investigation on the city’s southwest side.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the Cicero police officer was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in Chicago. The condition of the Cicero police officer was not immediately known. The shooting occurred near the exit of Interstate-55 at Cicero Avenue. Authorities haven’t said what led to the shooting.

Guglielmi says a suspect is in custody and a weapon has been recovered at the scene.

Chicago and Cicero police as well as Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.





