TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Tucson say they’ve arrested a suspect in a fatal car accident seven months ago.

They say 34-year-old Shaun Geoffrey Garcia is jailed on suspicion of negligent homicide, manslaughter and aggravated DUI in the Feb. 7 crash that killed 31-year-old Jered James Naill.

It was unclear Thursday if Garcia has a lawyer yet for his case.

A felony arrest warrant was issued for Garcia last month.

He was located by authorities at a home Wednesday, taken into custody without incident and booked into the Pima County Jail.

Police say Naill was a passenger in a car that Garcia allegedly was driving that crashed into a piece of construction equipment.

Both men were taken to a hospital with serious injuries and Naill was declared dead.





