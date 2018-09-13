COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - A Texas man shot by a western Iowa officer during a chase has pleaded guilty after making a deal with prosecutors.

Pottawattamie County court records say 29-year-old Clifton Wade, of Zavalla, Texas, entered the pleas Tuesday to two felony counts of assault on an officer and other crimes. Prosecutors agreed to drop two counts of attempted murder in exchange for Wade’s pleas.

The records say his plea is contingent on his being sentenced to no less than 12 years and no more than 25 years. Wade’s sentencing is set for Oct. 2.

Council Bluffs police say Wade sped off May 1 when officers tried to stop his pickup truck at a closed construction site and later intentionally rammed two police cruisers. One officer then shot him.





