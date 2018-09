BOSTON (AP) - The Latest on the sentencing for former New England Mafia boss Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

A former New England Mafia boss has been sentenced to life in prison for the killing of a nightclub owner in 1993.

Eighty-five-year-old Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme was sentenced Thursday, nearly three months after he was found guilty of killing Steven DiSarro to prevent him from talking to authorities.

His co-defendant, Paul Weadick, also got life in prison.

Salemme and Weadick have denied involvement in the killing. Before being sentenced, Salemme stood up and said the “real story” will one day come out.

DiSarro’s body wasn’t found until 2016, when authorities received a tip it was buried behind a building in Providence, Rhode Island.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling told reporters in June that Salemme’s conviction ends a “long and dark chapter” in Boston history.

___

10:50 a.m.

