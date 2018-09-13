LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on a shooting in Las Vegas that wounded a 7-year-old girl in a vehicle with her mother, a man and her younger brother (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Police in Las Vegas say store security video shows two men being sought in a shooting that wounded a 7-year-old girl in a parked car with her family.

Officer Jacinto Rivera says the suspects fled and weren’t immediately identified after the shooting about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday outside a smoke shop in a strip mall a few blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Rivera says the girl was hospitalized with a back wound and was expected to recover.

Rivera says the girl’s mother, a male driver and the girl’s 4-year-old brother were also in the car but weren’t hit by gunfire. Their names haven’t been made public.

Police say the driver argued with the two men before several shots were fired, hitting the car.

8:50 a.m.

Authorities in Las Vegas say a child in a vehicle was wounded by gunfire that erupted during an argument involving her parents in the car and two men in the street.

No arrests were immediately made following the shooting about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday outside a store in a strip mall a few blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Police on Thursday did not immediately provide additional information.

Lt. Charles Jenkins told KTNV-TV at the scene the girl was hospitalized with a wound to her back and was expected to recover.

Her parents and brother were also in the car but weren’t hit by gunfire.

Officers nearby heard several gunshots and arrived moments later, but the shooter and the man with him were not immediately found or identified.





