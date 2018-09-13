DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - The uncle of a baby who was killed in a house fire in St. Louis County is on trial for the child’s death.

Twenty-six-year-old Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski is charged with manslaughter and other counts in the August 2017 death of 11-month-old Bentley Koski. Prosecutors say Bonacci-Koski left his nephew home alone that day when a fire broke out.

WDAY-TV reports Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Bonnie Thayer said during opening statements Wednesday that child was “trapped in that crib and completely dependent on his uncle.”

Public defender J.D. Schmid says Bonacci-Koski did not leave the house intending to put the child’s life in danger. The trial continues Thursday.





