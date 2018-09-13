SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A federal appeals court has upheld Illinois’ campaign contribution limits.

The 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the limits set in a 2009 law do not violate First Amendment free-speech rights .

Illinois Liberty PAC filed a lawsuit in 2012. It challenged the campaign-finance limits imposed following scandals involving now-imprisoned former Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Illinois Liberty PAC argued limits on individuals’ contributions shouldn’t be lower than those for corporations or unions. It complained that political parties and “legislative caucuses” formed by lawmakers may make unlimited contributions and that all limits are off when a self-funded candidate chips in enough.

Liberty Justice Center is financing the lawsuit. President Patrick Hughes says it plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

___

The case is Illinois Liberty PAC v. Madigan .





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.