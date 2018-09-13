MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont secretary of state says the state has taken multiple steps to increase election security prior to the midterms in November.

Secretary of State Jim Condos was in Montpelier Wednesday evening to ensure residents that Vermont’s voter registration database was secure. Local 22 News reports Condos says the state has also been implementing several layers of sophisticated firewalls and other measures to prevent hacking.

Also on Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will impose sanctions on those who meddle in U.S. elections. Condos says he’s pleased with the measure but thought it could have been done sooner.

Condos also highlighted how Vermont is ensuring eligible voters can vote easily, such as early voting and same day registration for Election Day on Nov. 6.





