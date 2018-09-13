LOVETTSVILLE, Va. (AP) - A woman is charged with assaulting a child at the day care she ran in the Virginia suburbs of Washington.

News outlets cite a Wednesday statement from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office that says 43-year-old Heather R. Whitfield is charged with assault and battery. The release says a boy suffered minor injuries to his lip and arm on Aug. 24.

The child’s family was initially told the injuries were the result of an accident.

Whitfield runs Heather’s Kids, which accepts infants up to preschool-aged students. According to its website, the facility has been open since April 2013 and became a commercial day care center in December 2017.

The Virginia Department of Social Services is investigating the center’s operation and licensing.

News outlets didn’t include comment from Whitfield or representation.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.