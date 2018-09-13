WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) - A youth ice hockey coach accused of sexually abusing multiple children in two states has pleaded guilty to crimes in New Jersey.

NJ.com reports 57-year-old Walter Ferinden, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, was arrested in 2017 on charges that he abused a child in Gloucester County in 1994, and another victim in Burlington County in 1992.

Under Thursday’s plea agreement, which covers the cases in both counties, Ferinden pleaded to two counts of aggravated sexual contact, while two counts of sexual assault were dismissed.

When he was arrested last year, he was also charged with nine counts of similar offenses in Delaware dating back to the late 1980s and early 1990s.

He pleaded guilty in Delaware a few months ago.

Ferinden coached youth hockey and conducted skating clinics in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York and Vermont through the 1990s and as recently as 2010.





